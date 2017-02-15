Antioch man arrested possessing child porn

ANTIOCH (KRON)- An Antioch man possessing child pornography has been sentenced to four years in prison Tuesday, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

Jason Judkins, who was investigated prior was found to have created an internet posting that he was willing to trade his son for sex in January 2016.

Deputy District Attorney Jeff Kolko said that Judkins was coincidentally being investigated by police at the Antioch Marina for a parking violation.

Police found evidence of child pornography along with emails in which Judkins distributed images to others in his car. Judkins was immediately arrested, and it was determined that he did not have a son or access to children.

Judkins created the posting so others would exchange child pornography with him. He had two prior convictions for possession and distribution of child pornography, and has been a registered sex offender since 2012.