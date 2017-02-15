Armed robber flees SF scene

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)- A robber who was armed at gunpoint stole money from a business in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood on Tuesday evening, said authorities.

The robbery was reported around 6:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Folsom Street. The suspect, who is described to be a man in his early to mid 40’s, pointed a handgun at an employee while demanding money, police said.

After  taking an undisclosed amount of money from the register he fled on foot east on Folsom Street.

Anyone with information about the robbery is encouraged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” in the message.

