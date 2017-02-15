SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A building in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood has been evacuated due to a loose concrete slab on the 30th floor, according to firefighters.

The slab weighs about 2,000 pounds and may fall. The building is at 543 Howard St.

The shelter-in-place is happening along Tehama Street.

The evacuation happened at around 2:54 p.m. Additional evacuations are happening at 235 Second St. and 505 Howard St.

(Campbell Belden) (Campbell Belden) (Campbell Belden)

The concrete slab is on the 30th floor of a site at 41 Tehama St.

The project at 41 Tehama St. is a 37-story, 403-unit luxury residential tower near the Transbay Transit Center site. It began construction in 2015, according to a 2015 statement from development and construction management firm Lend Lease.

San Francisco Department of Emergency Management officials are warning people to avoid the area between Howard, Folsom, First and Second streets.

Officials say an interior crane is leaning against the inside of the building in San Francisco.

San Francisco police says it’s “aggressively evacuating people” from buildings in jeopardy.

Here is the list of addresses evacuated:

Howard Street: 543, 531, 527, 505, 547, 555, 557

Tehama Street: 44, 56, and 58.

543 HOWARD IS BEING EVACUATED 41 Tehama shelter in place https://t.co/2xRvXkDUYa — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) February 15, 2017

Officials say an interior crane is leaning against the inside of the building in SF. That is the reason for the evacuations. @kron4news — J.R. Stone (@jrstone4) February 15, 2017

