California daycare worker accused of molesting 5-year-old girl

RANCHO CUCAMONGA (KRON) — A daycare worker in Rancho Cucamonga has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl.

41-year-old Jose Guzman was arrested on Monday, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff officials.

He is accused of molesting the 5-year-old girl at his home daycare facility.

Police began investigating last week after the girl told her mother what had happened.

He was booked into West Valley Detention Center suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of a child, lewd acts with a minor under 14 and sexual penetration by a foreign or unknown object.

Guzman and his wife have owned and operated the daycare center Guzman/Villarial Family Child Care from their residence since 2012.

