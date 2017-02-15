BERKELEY (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help in catching an East Bay burglary suspect.

Police say the crime took place last Thursday on the 900 block of Heinz Avenue near the intersection of Seventh Street in Berkeley.

The suspect was filmed on surveillance video at a parking lot between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

That is where he burglarized a parked car, police said.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set black man between the ages of 22 and 32.

Police describe the getaway vehicle as a newer model black Mercedes with chrome rims and paper plates.

Police said the suspect was first seen in January casing cars in the same parking lot.

In the photo from Feb. 9, he is seen wearing a Kansas City Royals baseball hat and a black jacket with a white logo over a white T-shirt.

On Jan. 11, he is seen wearing a blue and red hooded sweatshirt over a white hat.