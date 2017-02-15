Concord Police arrest suspect in Sears jewelry heist

concord sears rings

(KRON) The Concord Police Department has arrested a suspect in the Sears jewelry heist last December.

26 year old Kevin Davis Jr. of Pittsburg was arrested earlier this month.

Police tracked down Davis through a number of tips after surveillance video was released shortly after the robbery.

Davis is accused of stealing more than a hundred rings worth $218,000 from Sears.

Shortly after the crime, police said the thief waited until the store closed and hid in a black hallway.

When all the employees left, he smashed a jewelry case and stole 127 rings in it.

Police raided Davis’ home but did not find any of the stolen property. He will be charged with two felonies.

 

 

