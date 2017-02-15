Facebook live stream captures shooting of 2-year-old

CHICAGO (KRON)- A Facebook live stream that appears to show the shooting and aftermath of a two-year-old boy is being investigated by Chicago police.

Police have spent time looking for surveillance video and believe they have promising leads on who fired the deadly shots, according to Supt. Eddie Johnson.

The little boy who died is the nephew of the pregnant woman who was also shot. Investigators believe it was her boyfriend in the car who was the target, according to police.

Lavontay is the third child this week to be shot in Chicago.