Four homes burglarized in Pacifica within hours

PACIFICA (KRON) — Police are asking residents in Pacifica to remain vigilant after at least four home burglaries occurred within a seven-hour span during the daytime Monday.

Four different homes were burglarized between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. The homes were located in the 400 block of Ebken Street, the 800 block of Alta Vista Way, the 1000 block of Manzanita Drive and the 1000 block of Escalero Avenue, police said.

Home burglaries appear to be happening with increasing frequency throughout the Peninsula area, according to police.

Residents are encouraged to lock their doors and be aware of their surroundings when leaving their homes.

While officers are dispatching patrols to look for would-be thieves, they are also relying on community members to recognize and report people, vehicles or activity that appears to be out-of-place, police said.

Anyone with information about Monday’s burglaries is asked to contact Pacifica police at (650) 738-7314. Anonymous tips can be given by calling the Silent Witness Tip Line at (650) 359-4444 or by going to http://www.cityofpacifica.org/depts/police.