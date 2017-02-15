Fraternity party leads to arrest in Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON)- Two suspects were arrested by Berkeley police for a robbery at a fraternity house following a party last year, police said Tuesday.

The robbers attended the party in the 2300 block of Piedmont Avenue and returned after it had been cleared out to rob the few people left at gunpoint.

Three victims were left in the house’s common area at 2:45 a.m. playing a drinking game when the two suspects returned. One suspect had a gun, and after taking the victims’ property they ran out the back door.

18-year-old Kameron Robinson-Tom of Oakland was identified and arrested on Saturday.

Robinson-Tom remains in custody in the Berkeley jail, according to jail records and the second suspect remains at large.