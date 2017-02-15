Highway 50 reopens

(KRON) — Highway 50 reopened in both directions late Tuesday night after being hit by a series of mudslides over the past week.

The highway, which is the main traffic route into South Lake Tahoe, was closed from Pollock Pines to Strawberry for several days due to natural disasters.

Creek Road near Pollock Pines was hit by a slide Wednesday morning.

A rock slide gave way near Ice House Road, near Pollock Pines on Saturday.

Highway 50 was hit by a mudslide at Kyburz on Monday.

