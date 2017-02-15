Highway 50 reopens

(KRON) — Highway 50 reopened in both directions late Tuesday night after being hit by a series of mudslides over the past week.

The highway, which is the main traffic route into South Lake Tahoe, was closed from Pollock Pines to Strawberry for several days due to natural disasters.

HIghway 50 reopened at 10:32 pm tonight from Pollock Pines to Strawberry due to multiple mudslides. Drive safe! — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 15, 2017

Highway 50 remains closed from Pollock Pines to Strawberry due to several active mudslides. Won’t reopen today. pic.twitter.com/ByzziVCLW9 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 14, 2017

Creek Road near Pollock Pines was hit by a slide Wednesday morning.

UPDATE: Highway 50 at Alder Creek Road is all clear; slide cleaned up. No restrictions currently on 50 in Sierra. — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 15, 2017

A rock slide gave way near Ice House Road, near Pollock Pines on Saturday.

Highway 50 was hit by a mudslide at Kyburz on Monday.