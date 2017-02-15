Homes in Oroville Dam crisis burglarized during evacuation

(KRON) The Butte County sheriff says a number of homes in an evacuation zone below a dam’s damaged spillways have been burglarized and arrests have been made.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said Wednesday that he didn’t know exactly how many arrests deputies have made.

Also at a news conference, he called on private drone operators to refrain from flying the devices over Oroville Dam, the nation’s tallest. He says private drones can interfere with repair work.

Dump trucks and helicopters have dropped thousands of tons of rocks and sandbags to shore up the dam’s spillways and avoid what officials had warned could be a catastrophic failure and flood downstream.