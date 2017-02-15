In-depth: San Francisco Muni looks to improve ride with new train cars

By and Published: Updated:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you have to get around San Francisco, Muni is one of the main ways to do it.

It is not always a smooth ride, but for the most part, it gets you where you need to go.

On Wednesday night, our series Crushing Commute continues with KRON4’s Philippe Djegal.

He shows us an exclusive look at the new train cars Muni will soon roll out, which will hopefully improve the ride for people who pack into jammed buses and trains daily.

Watch the above video to see Philippe’s full report.

