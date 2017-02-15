Murder investigation underway after man killed in crash in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a possible homicide in San Francisco after a man was killed Wednesday morning in an early morning car crash.

At 2:15 a.m., San Francisco police responded to a report of a vehicle collision at the intersection of Eddy Street and Van Ness Avenue.

At the scene, officers found a man in a car with head trauma. The person was pronounced dead, police said.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner and the San Francisco Police Department’s homicide detail are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD”.

