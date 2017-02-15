$100,000 found inside old television

CANADA (KRON) — A man from Ontario, Canada was reunited with more than $100,000 he had stashed away and forgot about.

He put the money in an old television console about 30 years ago, planning to give it to family members as an inheritance one day.

Forgetting he hid the money, the man gave the console to a family friend who took it to a recycling center.

An employee at the facility was taking the television apart and discovered the cash box containing the large sum of money.

Other documents inside the box helped police track down the rightful owner.