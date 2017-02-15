Oakland woman arrested for stealing rental car

PETALUMA (KRON)- On Tuesday Petaluma police arrested an Oakland woman on suspicion of stealing a rental car in Oakland.

Police were able to track the car via its GPS device to the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets at 2200 Petaluma Blvd. and notified Petaluma police. The car was rented with a stolen credit card through the car rental site Turo, said police.

Daynisha Brigamms, 27, was arrested walking back to the car accompanied by two other woman, on suspicion of outstanding vehicle theft warrants in two other counties and for the Oakland vehicle theft, according to authorities.

After searching the vehicle, police found 22 suspected fraudulent, manufactured credit cards in the car. Brigamms was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and the other two women were released.