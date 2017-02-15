Oroville evacuation center hosts wedding

OROVILLE (KRON)- The Oroville dam has caused severe damage but one California couple has taken this crisis and turned into a celebration.

Leotta and Henry Ruedas wedding has been ten years in the making but they were forced to leave their home and make their way to the Placer County Fairgrounds with 300 others displaced from their homes Sunday.

Evacuees at the Placer County Fairgrounds became makeshift wedding planners and thanks to a Facebook post, donations for Leotta and Henrys wedding poured into the evacuation center where people donated a wedding dress, a tuxedo, food, drinks, flowers, a hotel room and a limo.

Henry Rueda said, “”A limousine waiting for me to take me to the hotel is like…wow.”

The dam may have caused damaged but it could not stop love from prevailing.