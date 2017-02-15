Power outage on Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you thought the Bay Bridge seemed more eerie than usual, you’re not imagining it. There is a power outage affecting the lights on the Bay Bridge Wednesday morning.

The lights on the inside of the bridge are out making for a dark drive in and out of San Francisco.

Electricians are not sure why the lights went out but they are investigating, according to KRON4’s Robin Winston.

KRON4’S TRAFFIC CENTER

The power outage is not affecting traffic.

Heading into SF. Traffic b/u to the maze. The lights are out on the (inside) of bridge, its dark. Drive carefully. pic.twitter.com/Vs5WWCOo6b — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) February 15, 2017

It was a little eerie coming over the #baybridge this morning. Lights were out over most of the western span and the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/STvIR48b78 — Andy (@pachecobiz) February 15, 2017