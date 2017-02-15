Racing to repair Highway 37

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Crews are working hard to repair Highway 37 before the next set of storms rush in.

The flood waters on Highway 37 were gone Wednesday, but the roadway was still shutdown in both directions.

Caltrans crews are working fast to repair the road so that when the rain returns it will not cause yet another closure.

Crews are examining the soil to see how bad the flooding effected the integrity of Highway 37.

A number of factors including the heavy rains, creeks overflowing, king tides and a low dip in the roadway have lead to several long closures of the roadway.

Over the past few days, Caltrans has focused on implementing temporary fixes.

A steel and concrete wall is going up along the eastern side between Highway 101 and Atherton Avenue

Larger pumps will be put into the drain creeks and marshes that quickly fill up and then flood the roads.

If soil samples show the road has weakened, asphalt will be brought in to add an extra layer of protection.

Caltrans is looking at long term plans, but those will take time to accomplish.

@kron@CaltransD4 work getting underway on highway 37 to help w flooding problems pic.twitter.com/45rTndVMx0 — Terisa Estacio (@TerisaEstacio) February 15, 2017

A backhoe is making a berm to protect traffic as an excavator known as ‘spider’ works from above on #Highway17 slide. Live@5pm@kron4news pic.twitter.com/W0KELnTZii — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) February 16, 2017

