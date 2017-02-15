San Francisco police arrest man in Muni shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A gunman opened fire on a Muni train, injuring a man earlier in February, and now, police say they have nabbed the suspect.

29-year-old Anthony Ray was arrested Tuesday at a home in Vallejo.

He has been booked on suspicion of attempted murder and aggravated assault on a passenger of a streetcar.

The shooting happened Feb. 9 at around 1:56 p.m. on a Muni light-rail vehicle near the intersection of Third and 22nd streets.

Officers found a 22-year-old man suffering from bullet wounds to the head.

That victim was taken to the hospital where he is still recovering Wednesday night.

Officers say a witness grabbed the suspect’s gun after the shooting.

“The witness fought the suspect for control of the gun, ending up on the ground outside of the LRV. The suspect lost control of the gun and fled the scene on foot,” police said in a press release.

Police recovered the weapon and looked at surveillance video to help identify the suspect.

Ray, of San Francisco, is a known gang member, police said. He was arrested on a $2 million warrant.

Ray has been booked into county jail for attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault upon the passenger of a streetcar, and carrying a loaded firearm.