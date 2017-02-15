Storm debris litters the San Francisco Bay

By Published: Updated:
debris

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The recent storms hitting the Bay Area have brought more than just rain to the region.

The storms have littered the bay with all kinds of debris.

The debris has been reported along the San Francisco shoreline, Treasure Island and near the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

The Bay Area is forecast to get hit with another round of storms starting late Wednesday night. Rain is expected to last through the weekend.

Check back for updates

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s