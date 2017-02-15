Storm debris litters the San Francisco Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The recent storms hitting the Bay Area have brought more than just rain to the region.

The storms have littered the bay with all kinds of debris.

The debris has been reported along the San Francisco shoreline, Treasure Island and near the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

The Bay Area is forecast to get hit with another round of storms starting late Wednesday night. Rain is expected to last through the weekend.

Check back for updates

Storm debris washed up at Aquatic Park Cove @kron4news pic.twitter.com/Srh7gDX4WK — Philippe Djegal (@pdjegal) February 15, 2017

Aquatic Park Cove and the shoreline are littered with what appears to be storm debris @kron4news pic.twitter.com/UUwEJsEKyf — Philippe Djegal (@pdjegal) February 15, 2017