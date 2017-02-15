Sunnyvale teen sets fire in home on Valentine’s

SUNNYVALE (KRON)- Public safety officials have said that a teen is the suspect in a fire that was intentionally set at a Sunnyvale home on Valentine’s Day.

Tulloh Booker, 19, was arrested on suspicion of arson at his own home. Officers responded at 7:31 a.m. Tuesday to a fire in the attached garage of a single-family home in the 700 block of Duncardine Way.

Capt. Shawn Ahearn said that Booker allegedly set some contents of the garage on fire and that he was not trying to harm his family members.

Everyone in the household got out safely and the fire was out 20 minutes after officers arrived. Smoke damaged the contents, according to authorities.

Anyone with more information about the case is asked to call Detective Hutchison at (408) 730-7174. An anonymous message can be left for the detective at http://ecityhall.sunnyvale.ca.gov/contact/contact.aspx?ap=public%20safety.