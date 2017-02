SAN JOSE (KRON) — A suspicious item was discovered in a vacant home in East San Jose.

The house is located in the area of Dale Drive and East Hill Drive near Alum Rock Avenue, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department.

Bomb squad technicians are evaluating the suspicious item, sheriff’s officials said.

Officials are advising people to avoid the area.

