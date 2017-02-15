Teacher duct tapes student, caught on video

BANGOR, Mich. (KRON) — A Michigan community is outraged after a video surfaced showing a teacher duct taping a student during class.

The cell phone video shows a 16 year-old male student being duck taped in front of the entire class.

The student being taped “likes to use their hands when they talk,” according to Bangor Chief of Police Tommy Simpson.

The teacher had asked the students what they did over the weekend, according to police, and the boy proceeded to talk using his hands.

The teacher then grabbed a roll of duct tape and wrapped the tape around the student’s arms and chest, according to Simpson.

“Later on, the student who was duct tape said that he was embarrassed by it, didn’t want it to happen to him,” Simpson said.

Bangor Police were given that video during a school board meeting Monday night where hundreds showed up to discuss another controversial video. The original video in question that night showed teachers allegedly speaking inappropriately about students.

Police do not know what the teacher-student relationship was like in that case but Simpson said “I would probably describe it as positive or neutral.”

Both videos are now under investigation.

Students are being advised to seek assistance if they feel uncomfortable at anytime.

The case has been handed over to the prosecutor’s office, to determine if the teacher will face charges.