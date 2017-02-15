Vehicle collision takes one life in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)- One person is dead due to a vehicle collision in San Francisco this morning. Police said that the death is being investigated as a possible homicide.

The San Francisco police responded to a report of a vehicle collision at the intersection of Eddy Street and Van Ness Avenue at 2:15 a.m.

Officer found an occupant of one of the vehicles with head trauma and one person was announced dead at the scene, according to police.

This investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to call police at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD”.