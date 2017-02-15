BUTTONWILLOW (KRON) — You might say a man speeding on the freeway had good reason to.

Once officers pulled him over near Bakersfield, they quickly discovered that the man and his wife in the car were in the middle of an emergency.

The driver’s wife was going into labor, and on Valentine’s Day, a CHP officer pulled the soon-to-be new dad over near Buttonwillow along Interstate 5.

The couple was traveling from the Bay Area to Southern California for a doctor visit.

Along the way, the mom started having contractions.

Three firefighters were called to the scene to help deliver the baby boy, right on the side of the freeway.

Both mom and baby were rushed to the hospital.

The officers took a moment to stop by the hospital Wednesday afternoon with a Valentine’s gift for the family.