LEASANT HILL (KRON) — An innocent drive down Highway 680 and Highway 24 has turned frightening for a handful of motorists.

Some thought they were being shot at, or someone was throwing rocks, or worse.

But on Wednesday, KRON4 learned authorities don’t believe any crime has taken place

Of late, it seems traveling along the Highway 680-24 corridor can be dangerous to your car’s health.

Earlier this month, Sereta Churchill told KRON4 about how her sunroof was shattered while driving near the 680-24 interchange.

This past Sunday, the car Alex Green was driving in was hit by a softball size piece of cement.

In fact, the CHP has received more than 50 similar complaints over the last few months, but now, authorities have determined there is no crime here–just bad roadway.

Specifically, it is debris from the roadway hitting the vehicles.

Caltrans has put in an emergency request to authorize a repair project on Highway 24.