Wet weather returns late tonight

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Wet weather is forecast to hit the Bay Area late Wednesday night with heavy rain arriving during the Thursday morning commute.

KRON4’s weather team says the rain will start in the North Bay at around 11 p.m. and move south.

Drivers can expect a very wet commute Thursday morning across the Bay Area.

Rain should hit the East Bay and South Bay by 7 a.m.

In addition to the rainfall, there will be some gusty southerly winds Thursday morning as the next cold front moves through.

The rain is forecast to last through Saturday morning.

One more dry day, then rain arrives late tonight into Thu morning. Are you ready for more wet weather? Image shows rainfall thru Sat am. pic.twitter.com/Yt4Cx137ys — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 15, 2017

In addition to rainfall, there will be some gusty southerly winds Thursday morning as the next cold front moves through #WeatherReadyNation pic.twitter.com/roQhkc0Fc9 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 15, 2017

Updated rainfall forecast for the first storm. Rain will move north to south starting late Wed. night thru AM/early aftn hrs on Thurs. #cawx pic.twitter.com/dghab6q6I7 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 15, 2017