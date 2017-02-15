Wet weather returns late tonight

By Published: Updated:
rainy drive san francisco rain

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Wet weather is forecast to hit the Bay Area late Wednesday night with heavy rain arriving during the Thursday morning commute.

KRON4’s weather team says the rain will start in the North Bay at around 11 p.m. and move south.

Drivers can expect a very wet commute Thursday morning across the Bay Area.

Rain should hit the East Bay and South Bay by 7 a.m.

In addition to the rainfall, there will be some gusty southerly winds Thursday morning as the next cold front moves through.

FORECAST: KRON4’s Online Weather Center

The rain is forecast to last through Saturday morning.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates on the forecast

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s