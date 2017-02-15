Wrongful death lawsuit filed in Antioch gas station shooting

ANTIOCH (KRON) — A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against an east bay police department for not releasing information to the victim’s family.

Demarco Childs was shot and killed outside a gas stations in 2016.

His brother, Derrick Childs, says the police have video of the shooting and he wants to see it.

Derrick Childs has cellphone video of the aftermath of a shooting involving his younger brother and another man that occurred February 13th, 2016 at a Chevron gas station on Delta Fair Blvd in Antioch. His brother died at the scene.

Childs believes his brother was followed to the Chevron gas station where he was attacked and murdered.

An independent forensic analysis showed that his brother was shot five times, according to Childs.

Investigators classified the shooting as self-defense based upon viewing the gas station’s surveillance cameras, Childs said.

The chief of police will not let Childs or his family see that video, according to the brother.

This week, on behalf of his family, Derrick Childs filed a civil wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Antioch, the chief of police and the alleged shooter. He anticipates the video will be forthcoming .

Childs said he will start issuing subpoenas to get to the bottom of what happened to his brother.