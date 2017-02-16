20-minute Bart delays due to police activity

By Published: Updated:
bart logo generic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– BART experienced delays Thursday morning due to police activity.

Around 8:40 a.m. Bart was delayed by 20 minutes at the Rockridge station in the Pittsburg/Baypoint and San Francisco and Daly City directions.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Earlier that morning, trains were delayed due to poor weather conditions.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s