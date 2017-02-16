20-minute Bart delays due to police activity

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– BART experienced delays Thursday morning due to police activity.
Around 8:40 a.m. Bart was delayed by 20 minutes at the Rockridge station in the Pittsburg/Baypoint and San Francisco and Daly City directions.
BART recovering: 20 min delay at ROCK in PITT, SFO and DALY dirs due to police activity.
— SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) February 16, 2017
Earlier that morning, trains were delayed due to poor weather conditions.
10 min delay system wide due to wet weather conditions.
— SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) February 16, 2017