$659,000 Powerball ticket sold at Cupertino gas station

CUPERTINO (KRON)– The matching five of six numbers in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing belong to someone in Cupertino.

The winning ticket was sold at a Valero gas station near 1699 South De Anza Boulevard in Cupertino.

The ticket is worth a whopping $659,151.

The matched numbers were 33,5,42,38, and 28, missing the red Powerball number which was 19.

No one has the claimed the winning ticket yet.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their ticket.

The jackpot for Saturday’s draw rose to $349 million since no matched all six numbers from last night’s draw.