Major delays on WB I-580 in Richmond due to spin-outs

RICHMOND (KRON) — Drivers should expect major delays on westbound Interstate Highway 580 at Regatta Boulevard in Richmond Thursday morning due to flooding that has caused multiple vehicles to spin out.

At 5:38 a.m., CHP reported that all lanes were closed due to multiple vehicles spinning out. CHP crews are on the scene working to clear the roadway.

CHP has reopened some of the lanes. The right lane and off-ramp are still closed.

Further details were not immediately available.

