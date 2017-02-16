Major delays on WB I-580 in Richmond due to spin-outs

RICHMOND (KRON) — Drivers should expect major delays on westbound Interstate Highway 580 at Regatta Boulevard in Richmond Thursday morning due to flooding that has caused multiple vehicles to spin out.

At 5:38 a.m., CHP reported that all lanes were closed due to multiple vehicles spinning out. CHP crews are on the scene working to clear the roadway.

CHP has reopened some of the lanes. The right lane and off-ramp are still closed.

Further details were not immediately available.

UPDATE: Only one lane is now closed due to roadway flooding on I-580 WB at Regatta in #RichmondCA – — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) February 16, 2017

Major Problem #Richmond WB 580 before 23rd. Flooding & Spinouts, right lane and off ramp closed. ***SIG ALERT ISSUED** — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) February 16, 2017

WB 580 at Regatta in #Richmond – All lanes are closed as we clear multiple vehicle which spun out. — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) February 16, 2017