ANTIOCH (KRON)–A fire broke out at a house in Antioch Thursday morning, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection.

The fire was reported at 6:15 a.m. in the 3400 block of Sunwood Court.

At the scene, firefighters found heavy flames coming from a balcony.

At 6:45 a.m., fire officials reported that the fire was contained.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews are still on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.