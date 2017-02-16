Crooked Street Chaos: Lombard Street toll proposed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A San Francisco supervisor is proposing a toll on a famously crooked street that draws millions of visitors a year and creates headaches for residents.

Supervisor Mark Farrell made the proposal Thursday as a transportation authority report recommended studying the idea further to control congestion on Lombard Street.

Vehicles waiting to drive down the 600-foot-long street often stretch back for three blocks. The street attracts about 2 million tourists a year, with up to 17,000 people visiting by car or foot on peak summer weekends.

A toll is far from a done deal, though. It requires approval from the state Legislature.

Farrell’s spokesman said he is still working out details such as how much to charge and how to create a reservation system.

