SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Several Bay Area businesses will be closed Thursday as immigrants across the country stay home from work and school as part of the “Day Without Immigrants” protests.

The protests are to show critical immigrants are to the U.S. economy and way of life. It is also a protest against President Trump’s immigration policies.

Protests are planned across the county, including the Bay Area, and have gained momentum on social media and by word of mouth. Restaurant owners say they are closing their businesses to get President Trump’s attention.

It comes in response to President Donald Trump, whose administration has pledged to increase the deportation of immigrants living in the country illegally. Trump campaigned on building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and blamed high unemployment on immigration. As president, he’s called for a ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries from coming into the U.S.

In San Francisco, there will be a rally at Justin Herman Plaza at 11 a.m.

Then at 12 p.m., there is a march on Market Street to the Civic Center Plaza. A rally will be held at the Civic Center Plaza at p.m.

Mexican markets in Menlo Park, Redwood City and East Palo Alto have told KRON4 they plan on participating in Thursday’s rally by closing their businesses for the day.

Organizers expect thousands of people to participate or show solidarity with workers.

Some participating restaurants:

Michelin star RASA contemporary Indian in Burlingame

El Rancho Market in Menlo Park