Draymond Green rips into Knicks owner for “slave master mentality”

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Warrior’s power forward, Draymond, Green aired out his frustrations towards New York Knicks owner James Dolan.

Green took to his podcast, Dray Day, to express his views on former Knicks player, Charles Oakley’s feud with Dolan.

Last Wednesday, Dolan had Oakley ejected from a Knick’s game for allegedly taunting him.

Oakley’s removal spun into a full on altercation with Madison Square Garden security that left him surrounded on the ground.

Green didn’t hold his tongue in defending Oakley.

“It was all fine and dandy when he was laying people out, taking fines, and all this stuff for your organization,” he said.

Green further criticized Dolan for his mistreatment of Oakley.

“So if it wasn’t a problem then, when he was doing it for y’all, why is it all of a sudden now when he’s speaking out on something he don’t like? And now you want to disown him from your entire organization?”That’s a slave mentality,” he said.