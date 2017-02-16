First of several storms hit Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The first of several storm systems have hit the Bay Area on Thursday.

Heavy rain moved through the area during the early morning hours, primarily impacting commuters between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m.

From this point on, rain should become lighter and more scattered. Rain totals for today should range from 0.5″ to 1″.

This will be the first of several storm system to impact us over the next seven days.

The next round of rain starts Friday morning with showers lingering into Saturday afternoon. Then, a brief dry spell through Sunday.

Then, the next front arrives Sunday night with rain lasting through Wednesday. We can expect anywhere from three to four inches of rain between now and next Wednesday.

There is a High Surf Advisory in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday for the coastline from Sonoma County south through Monterey County. Impacts include increased risk of large shore break which can injure beachgoers, rip currents which can pull people into rough waters, and increased risk of sneaker waves which can knock unsuspecting beachgoers into the sea.

