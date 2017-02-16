SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It might be hard for some Bay Area baseball fans to watch.

Former San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Sergio Romo put on his Los Angeles Dodgers jersey for the first time on Wednesday.

The right-hander was very excited and called the moment “dope.”

Romo, who grew up near Los Angeles in Brawley, was a longtime Giants fan favorite. But he rooted for the Dodgers as a kid.

Romo signed with the Dodgers on a one-year, $3 million deal.

He spent nine years in San Francisco and was one of the “Core 4” relief pitchers who each won three championships with the team.

In those nine seasons, Romo has a 2.58 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP.

In 2016, Romo had a 2.64 ERA, striking out 33 batters in 30.2 innings pitched. He only gave up 26 hits.

Towards the end of the season, manager Bruce Bochy made him the closer after Santiago Casilla faltered down the stretch. Romo saved all four of his opportunities.

In Game 4 of the 2016 National League Division Series, Romo was one of five ninth-inning pitchers who could not stifle the Chicago Cubs’ four-run comeback. The Cubs ended up winning the game 6-5, despite trailing 5-2 in the ninth, and went on to win the series 3-1.

In his postseason career, Romo had a 3.09 ERA in 23.1 innings pitched.

As the closer, Romo threw the final pitch of the 2012 season, striking out Miguel Cabrera for the final out in Game 4 of the World Series.

The Giants swept the series 4-0.

Romo never gave up an earned run in his six World Series appearances.

The bearded right-hander is expected to be a setup man for the Dodgers.

