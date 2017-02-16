Highway 17 a muddy mess with rain, spin outs

By Published: Updated:
Highway 17 slide

(KRON) Highway 17 is a muddy mess as drivers face rain and spin outs that are adding to the commute chaos.

Work to clear the mudslide that has blocked the highway for a week was on and off Thursday as rain moved in and out.

Highway 17 is still one lane in each direction in the Scotts Valley area. Caltrans is not sure when 17 will be back to two lanes in each direction.

KRON4’S REAL TIME TRAFFIC MAPS

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s