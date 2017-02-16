Highway 17 a muddy mess with rain, spin outs

(KRON) Highway 17 is a muddy mess as drivers face rain and spin outs that are adding to the commute chaos.

Work to clear the mudslide that has blocked the highway for a week was on and off Thursday as rain moved in and out.

The rain has ended (for now) and work resumes on #Highway17 slide. ‘#Spider‘ excavator digs deep to find solid ground pic.twitter.com/tGYbOpP4SO — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) February 16, 2017

Highway 17 is still one lane in each direction in the Scotts Valley area. Caltrans is not sure when 17 will be back to two lanes in each direction.

CHP enforcing shoulder passing laws on northbound SR-17 south of Granite Creek Road over concerns received from the public. @SRobertsKRON4 pic.twitter.com/kpSUo2xFTa — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) February 16, 2017

Highway 17 slide update: Work continued this morning with 🌲 removal and incline tractor “spider” work. Hwy 17 still open. 1 lane each way. pic.twitter.com/W8Ms8sdA8a — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) February 15, 2017