HWY 37 still closed, crews building wall to keep water off road

NOVATO (KRON)– Highway 37 in Novato remained closed Thursday morning, as crews worked to build a wall to keep water off of the road.

On Saturday, 330 million gallons of water covered the highway.

The highway is no stranger to rising floodwaters during the winter storm period.

The highway is shut down in both directions as crews work to build a steel wall along the eastbound lanes to prevent the water from flowing onto the roadway.

Storm shuts down both directions of Hwy 37

Build that wall! Build that wall! Not THAT wall but wall next to hwy 37 to keep water off roadway @kron4news pic.twitter.com/UiYXtbspO7 — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) February 16, 2017

Both directions hwy 37 short of 101 Novato shutdown bc of flooding. Crews work to make repairs, again @kron4news pic.twitter.com/1UDLTiJX5s — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) February 16, 2017

Hwy 37 still shutdown short of 101 Novato bc of flooding. Crews installing wall to keep water off road @kron4news pic.twitter.com/9Pb2nNBfdl — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) February 16, 2017