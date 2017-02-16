HWY 37 still closed, crews building wall to keep water off road

NOVATO (KRON)– Highway 37 in Novato remained closed Thursday morning, as crews worked to build a wall to keep water off of the road.

On Saturday, 330 million gallons of water covered the highway.

The highway is no stranger to rising floodwaters during the winter storm period.

The highway is shut down in both directions as crews work to build a steel wall along the eastbound lanes to prevent the water from flowing onto the roadway.

