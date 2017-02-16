Jackknifed big rig blocks lanes of I-880 in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — A jackknifed big rig is blocking two right lanes of northbound Interstate 880 in Oakland Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at around 4:28 a.m. on northbound I-880 at 5th Avenue.

CHP officials estimate that it could take up to two hours to clear. Use Interstate 580 as an alternative route. I-580 is open to big rigs at this time.

The driver of the big rig has been injured. The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

