Jackknifed big rig blocks lanes of I-880 in Oakland

By Published: Updated:
big-rig

OAKLAND (KRON) — A jackknifed big rig is blocking two right lanes of northbound Interstate 880 in Oakland Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at around 4:28 a.m. on northbound I-880 at 5th Avenue.

CHP officials estimate that it could take up to two hours to clear. Use Interstate 580 as an alternative route. I-580 is open to big rigs at this time.

The driver of the big rig has been injured. The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

NB 880 at 5th – two right lanes closed due to big rig crash. ETO 2 hours. Use 580 as an alternate.

— CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) February 16, 2017

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s