SAN JOSE (KRON) — There is heavy police activity in San Jose Thursday morning as officers serve a search warrant.

Officers are serving the arrest warrant in the 2400 block of South White Road, according to police.

Police say the main suspect is in custody.

There is still a large police presence as officers clear the house that is full of people, police said.

Due to the police activity, VTA Line 71 is being rerouted in the northbound direction.

