Pennsylvania woman accused of faking cancer, scams man out of $40,000



PENNSYLVANIA (KRON)– A Pennsylvania woman scammed her fiance out of $40,000 after pretending she was dying of cancer and didn’t have the money for treatment.

Michelle Zipp, 31, allegedly extorted her fiance out of the money over a course of four months.

The victim secured loans and made cash payments to Zipp to pay for her cancer treatments, according to authorities.

Zipp went far as misleading her finance into believing he was communicating with her nurses by text.

“She said she was being treated at a hospital that she was never a patient of,” said Bedford County District Attorney Bill Higgins.

Zipp was charged with theft by deception.