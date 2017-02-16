People Behaving Badly: Highway 17 distracted driving

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KRON) — Highway 17 in Santa Cruz County was rated one of the most dangerous highways in California in 2016.

And now, with the above average rain, it is even worse.

The California Highway Patrol responds to crashes on a daily basis, and many, if not all, are avoidable.

One of the problems is distracted drivers, so the CHP conducted a crackdown.

Oh I bet you thought you were safe in Santa Cruz County!

