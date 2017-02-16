People Behaving Badly: Highway 17 distracted driving

By and Published: Updated:
e7fafd9ff2d749e69c30d4a3b2d190cd

 

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KRON) — Highway 17 in Santa Cruz County was rated one of the most dangerous highways in California in 2016.

And now, with the above average rain, it is even worse.

The California Highway Patrol responds to crashes on a daily basis, and many, if not all, are avoidable.

One of the problems is distracted drivers, so the CHP conducted a crackdown.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s