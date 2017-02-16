Petaluma police release photos of an attempted robbery suspect

PETALUMA (KRON)– Petaluma police are trying to identify a man who tried to rob a sandwich shop Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect loitered for about 30-45 minutes before he took a gun out of a reusable shopping bag and demanded money from a clerk around 4:15 p.m. at Bianchini’s Sandwich & Salad Market at 1367 N. McDowell Blvd. in

northeast Petaluma, police said.

The clerk ran from the store and called police, and the suspect left without money, police Sgt. Ed Crosby said.

Police released two photos of the suspect taken from the market’s video surveillance camera.

The suspect is described as a white, middle-aged man with a thin build.

He was wearing aviator sunglasses, a green sweater vest and blue jeans.