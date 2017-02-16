SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Immigration advocates rallied at San Francisco City Hall today in support of a revived proposal to fund legal defense for immigrants facing deportation through the public defender’s office.

Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer said the plan, initially introduced in November by Supervisor David Campos, was urgently needed given moves by the current Republican administration to step up deportations.

“San Francisco has long maintained its commitment to due process for immigrant communities,” Fewer said. “This is the time for us to be united in our belief that we assist the most vulnerable in our city.”

The legislation proposed by Fewer and heard by the Budget and Finance Committee today would allocate $418,105 in the current fiscal year and just over $2 million for the next fiscal year to pay for up to eight deputy public defenders to handle immigration cases in the San Francisco immigration court, as well as support and management staff.

San Francisco, where city figures indicate one in three residents is an immigrant and as many as 44,000 are undocumented, currently provides $3.8 million to community-based organizations supporting immigrants.

The Board of Supervisors in January approved an additional $1.5 million for this fiscal year for nonprofits providing immigrant legal defense.

However, immigration advocates and Public Defender Jeff Adachi argue that the funding leaves a critical gap because it does not cover most of the estimated 1,500 people facing deportation proceedings who are either in jail or being detained by immigration authorities.

“There is a huge population that is not being covered by existing services, and that is the folks who are most vulnerable,” Adachi said, noting that while only 22 percent of those in detention had a criminal conviction, 67 percent did not have access to legal representation.

The proposal previously ran into opposition from Mayor Ed Lee, who said he preferred to fund immigrant legal defense through community-based nonprofits.

However, the nonprofits currently doing such work say the public defender’s office has the resources to take on far more cases than they can manage on their own. Adachi estimated each public defender could handle between 400 and 600 cases a year.

“The public defender’s office provides high volume, high quality defense, and that’s the kind of defense we need,” said Ana Herrera, managing attorney for Dolores Street Community Services.

It remains unclear if Lee will sign on to the proposal this time, but Fewer said she is in talks with the Mayor’s Office.

Board committee members today expressed some interest in the proposal but postponed a decision for two weeks to allow time to discuss the details.

“I would like to have a conversation about increasing the number of positions in the public defender’s office, however, I don’t know how many that would be,” Committee Chair Supervisor Malia Cohen said.