San Leandro kidnapping suspect identified

Photo courtesy of the San Leandro Police Department.
Photo courtesy of the San Leandro Police Department.

SAN LEANDRO (KRON)– Thursday, San Leandro Police released a photo of the suspect accused of attempting to kidnap a woman.

The suspect was identified as 43-year-old James Jenkins, of Laguna Nigel, CA, police said.

The kidnapping attempt took place on July 28 at the 14700 block of Washington Ave in San Leandro.

Jenkins allegedly approached the woman, sprayed her in the face with a chemical believed to be pepper spray and dragged her into his vehicle, officers said.

A good samaritan witnessed the attack and stopped to help the victim.

Jenkins fled the scene in his vehicle.

The two-month investigation led police to Detroit where Jenkins had been hiding out.

He is currently being held at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on charges of kidnapping, carjacking, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities did not immediately release his photo to the public for fear of jeopardizing the investigation.

