Risk of falling boulders prompts closure of Palomares Road in Alameda County

ALAMEDA COUNTY (BCN/KRON) — The potential for rocks to fall on motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists prompted the closure Thursday of Palomares Road in unincorporated Alameda County, county public works officials said.

The closure went into effect at about 2 p.m. between Palo Verde Road in the unincorporated community of Castro Valley and Niles Canyon Road in Fremont, said John Medlock Jr., deputy director of the public works agency’s maintenance and operations department.

Crews have no estimate of when the section of road will reopen.

Several boulders could fall, Medlock said. One is large and stuck in a small tree and crews suspect others will fall too.

The boulders are above the road at mile marker 8.73.

Residents can get to their homes on either Palo Verde Road or Niles Canyon Road but will not be able to pass mile marker 8.73, according to public works officials.

A contractor will be brought in to figure out what needs to be done to stabilize the area.

The recent storms destabilized the soil and the area is not safe.

Commuters use this road as a shortcut to go between Fremont and Castro Valley.

