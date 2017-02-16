San Francisco police arrest Oakland man in fatal shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco police have arrested an Oakland resident in connection with the fatal shooting of a man found after a crash early Wednesday morning.

Dontae Allen, 37, was arrested around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in Oakland, less than 24 hours after the fatal shooting of 34-year-old San Francisco resident Preston Bradford.

Bradford was found in a car following a vehicle crash in the area of Van Ness Avenue and Eddy Street around 2:15 a.m., according to police.

Bradford, who died at San Francisco General Hospital, had head trauma that investigators later determined was caused by a gunshot wound, according to police.

Allen was identified as a suspect in the shooting and was arrested the same day. He is being held without bail on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” in the message.