San Francisco skyscraper safe, concrete slab secured

tilting building

(KRON) A San Francisco fire official says crews are working to shore up a 1-ton concrete slab sitting on top of a skyscraper under construction that tilted on one side after a hydraulic strut holding it failed.

San Francisco Assistant Fire Chief Tom Sirogusa says construction crews alerted authorities after the giant slab tilted Wednesday afternoon because a 30-ton concrete pump was sitting on top of it.

Sirogusa says officials decided to evacuate 16 office buildings and shut down several surrounding streets out of an abundance of caution.

He says the concrete pump sitting on top of the platform will be removed Thursday.

