San Mateo sheriffs seek public’s help in identifying bank robbery suspect

SAN MATEO (KRON)– The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video from a robbery that happened Tuesday in hopes of the public helping identify the suspect.

The robbery happened around 2:55 p.m. at Chase Bank near 2977 Woodside Road. C

The unidentified suspect entered the bank and once inside approached the tellers while displaying a small black metal handgun and demanding money.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and placed it inside a black plastic garbage bag.

The suspect fled on foot.

He was seen walking eastbound on Woodside Road.

No injuries were sustained during this incident.